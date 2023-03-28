0328-P6516C

1. The water tower on Tatai Street in Budapest was built in 1911. Capacity: 1000 m3, disused. Height: 59 metres. The steam locomotives of the Hungarian Railway Historical Park in Budapest used to run out of the Rákosrendező Railway Station at the beginning of the last century. They were filled up with water chunks and the pressure was provided by the water tower on Tatai út. The huge iron tower, still visible today, with its two basins and domed bottom, was once covered with an elegant mansard roof and wooden cladding. Its brick trunk has 152 steps leading up to the centre of the tank.

2. The Church of Mary Magdalene is one of the oldest churches in Buda Castle. It was built in the 13th century in Gothic style. Today only the tower of the church remains.

3. The water tower of Újpest is a water tower, which has been out of service since 2003, and is one of the symbols of Budapest's 4th district, and within it, of the Újpest district. The building was constructed in 1911-1912, using the modern reinforced concrete technique of the time, mainly of concrete and partly of brick.

