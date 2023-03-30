Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1915
0330-P6536
In the pull of the star.
30th March 2023
30th Mar 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
borof
ace
@borof
I got my first camera when I was 12 years old. I've been taking pictures ever since, with varying intensity. First on B&W film, then...
1915
photos
34
followers
35
following
524% complete
View this month »
1908
1909
1910
1911
1912
1913
1914
1915
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-S2
Taken
30th March 2023 3:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Carey Martin
I see you!
April 3rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close