Photo 1930
0414-P6736V
Two buildings of a hospital, the building in the top picture was built in 1899 and is still in operation. The building in the lower picture was completed in the 1970s, but it has been empty for years, and it would be uneconomical to renovate it.
14th April 2023
14th Apr 23
2
0
Suzanne
ace
Interesting contrasts, in thephoto and in the stories about the two buildings.
April 19th, 2023
moni kozi
ace
Wow!
The top one resembles fascinatingly a hospital building in my town.
It is interesting to hear that it is uneconomical to renovate a hospital building. But we do live strange times.
April 19th, 2023
