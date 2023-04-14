Previous
Next
0414-P6736V by borof
Photo 1930

0414-P6736V

Two buildings of a hospital, the building in the top picture was built in 1899 and is still in operation. The building in the lower picture was completed in the 1970s, but it has been empty for years, and it would be uneconomical to renovate it.

14th April 2023 14th Apr 23

borof

ace
@borof
I got my first camera when I was 12 years old. I've been taking pictures ever since, with varying intensity. First on B&W film, then...
529% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Interesting contrasts, in thephoto and in the stories about the two buildings.
April 19th, 2023  
moni kozi ace
Wow!
The top one resembles fascinatingly a hospital building in my town.
It is interesting to hear that it is uneconomical to renovate a hospital building. But we do live strange times.
April 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise