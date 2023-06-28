Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2005
0628-F1746V
Residential building gate.
28th June 2023
28th Jun 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
borof
ace
@borof
I got my first camera when I was 12 years old. I've been taking pictures ever since, with varying intensity. First on B&W film, then...
2006
photos
35
followers
36
following
549% complete
View this month »
1999
2000
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-S10
Taken
28th June 2023 3:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
moni kozi
oh! dear! me! This is SUPERB!!!!
July 3rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close