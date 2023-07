0714-F1969

"For each municipality participating in the VEB2023 programme, we have designed a unique planter box, planted with a sapling, with the name of the municipality clearly marked on the side. In Veszprém, the central site of the European Capital of Culture 2023, we have set up a Garden of Communities, consisting of 116 planters, which promotes the eternal values of community cooperation", summarises Balázs Szelecsényi, the project's architect.