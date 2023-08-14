Previous
0814-F2617 by borof
Photo 2052

0814-F2617

The cooling mist is nice on such a hot summer day.
14th August 2023 14th Aug 23

borof

@borof
I got my first camera when I was 12 years old. I've been taking pictures ever since, with varying intensity. First on B&W film, then...
Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
Looks kind of spooky. :)
August 20th, 2023  
