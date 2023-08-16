Previous
0816-F2662V by borof
Photo 2054

0816-F2662V

Preparing for the special selfie.
16th August 2023 16th Aug 23

borof

ace
@borof
I got my first camera when I was 12 years old. I've been taking pictures ever since, with varying intensity. First on B&W film, then...
562% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise