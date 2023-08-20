Previous
0820-F2803 by borof
Photo 2058

0820-F2803

A spectacular half-hour fireworks display along 4 km of the Danube River was held to celebrate the founding of Hungary. Despite the TV coverage, there were still a lot of people watching.
20th August 2023 20th Aug 23

borof

@borof
