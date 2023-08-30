Sign up
Photo 2068
0830-F3228
A commemorative plaque was placed next to the international bus station, which was handed over a few years ago. The inscription on it: A film factory once stood here. It is one of the strongholds of Hungarian culture. 1927-1995
30th August 2023
30th Aug 23
0
0
borof
ace
@borof
I got my first camera when I was 12 years old. I've been taking pictures ever since, with varying intensity. First on B&W film, then...
