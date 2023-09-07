Previous
Next
0907-F3419 by borof
Photo 2076

0907-F3419

200-year-old village house in Kővágóörs
7th September 2023 7th Sep 23

borof

ace
@borof
I got my first camera when I was 12 years old. I've been taking pictures ever since, with varying intensity. First on B&W film, then...
569% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Lovely.
September 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise