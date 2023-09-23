0923-F4078

Previous
The only Lebanese cedar in Budapest. Various sources put his age at between 115 and 140. It is a remarkably large specimen, with a trunk height of 3.6 metres and a height of about 15 metres. There are only 5 others like it in the whole country.
