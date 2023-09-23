Sign up
Photo 2092
0923-F4078
The only Lebanese cedar in Budapest. Various sources put his age at between 115 and 140. It is a remarkably large specimen, with a trunk height of 3.6 metres and a height of about 15 metres. There are only 5 others like it in the whole country.
23rd September 2023
23rd Sep 23
borof
ace
@borof
I got my first camera when I was 12 years old. I've been taking pictures ever since, with varying intensity. First on B&W film, then...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
X-S10
Taken
23rd September 2023 10:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
