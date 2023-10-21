Sign up
Photo 2120
1021-F4746
Originally built as a noble manor house, it now houses rental apartments for the socially deprived.
21st October 2023
21st Oct 23
borof
@borof
I got my first camera when I was 12 years old. I've been taking pictures ever since, with varying intensity. First on B&W film, then...
2120
photos
34
followers
35
following
Jerzy
What a character house....with a lot of history. Good one.
October 28th, 2023
