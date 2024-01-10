Previous
0110-F6717 by borof
0110-F6717

After a very cold night, I found this chain frozen in ice, which would lead the water from the roof to the ground.
10th January 2024

borof

Raymond Brettschneider ace
That's an awesome sight
January 14th, 2024  
