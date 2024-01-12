Previous
0112-F6744 by borof
Photo 2203

0112-F6744

It might as well be the Himalayas, but it's just a 2 metre high pile of snow at the end of our street.
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

borof

ace
@borof
I got my first camera when I was 12 years old. I've been taking pictures ever since, with varying intensity. First on B&W film, then...
603% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Raymond Brettschneider ace
Just imagine how much fun this would be with some string and a couple of Lego figures, climbing the Himalayas :-D Nice capture, looks like a massive mountain of snow.
January 14th, 2024  
moni kozi
2 m high????
January 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise