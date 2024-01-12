Sign up
Previous
Photo 2203
0112-F6744
It might as well be the Himalayas, but it's just a 2 metre high pile of snow at the end of our street.
12th January 2024
12th Jan 24
2
1
borof
ace
@borof
I got my first camera when I was 12 years old. I've been taking pictures ever since, with varying intensity. First on B&W film, then...
2203
photos
33
followers
33
following
Raymond Brettschneider
ace
Just imagine how much fun this would be with some string and a couple of Lego figures, climbing the Himalayas :-D Nice capture, looks like a massive mountain of snow.
January 14th, 2024
moni kozi
2 m high????
January 14th, 2024
