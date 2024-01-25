Previous
Next
0125-F7067 by borof
Photo 2216

0125-F7067

A view of the old Esztergom castle, with lighter coloured bricks replacing the missing part.
25th January 2024 25th Jan 24

borof

ace
@borof
I got my first camera when I was 12 years old. I've been taking pictures ever since, with varying intensity. First on B&W film, then...
607% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise