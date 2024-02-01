0201-F7173F

The St. Adalbert Centre is located at the foot of the Castle Hill, next to the Esztergom Basilica, and was originally a seminary, which opened its doors on 8 October 1865. The building was in a state of disrepair after World War II and was taken over by the Soviet Red Army in 1955, when it became a military hospital. It was returned to the Roman Catholic Church in 1993, but renovation work had to wait another ten years. After the renovations, the huge building became a research centre, the Esztergom Theological College and a conference centre.