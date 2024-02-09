Previous
0209-F7301F by borof
Photo 2231

0209-F7301F

The Central Market Hall of Budapest was designed by Samu Pecz, architect and professor at the Budapest University of Art and Design, in 1897. In 2013, CNN Travel named it the best market in Europe.
9th February 2024

borof

