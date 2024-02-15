Previous
Next
0215-F7402F by borof
Photo 2237

0215-F7402F

Dialogue
15th February 2024 15th Feb 24

borof

ace
@borof
I got my first camera when I was 12 years old. I've been taking pictures ever since, with varying intensity. First on B&W film, then...
613% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

moni kozi
Such a nice street scene
February 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise