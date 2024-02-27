Previous
0227-P6873V by borof
Photo 2249

0227-P6873V

A modern Lutheran church in Szentendre, built between 2002 and 2004.
27th February 2024 27th Feb 24

borof

borof

Photo Details

Diane ace
Great B&W architectural shot
February 29th, 2024  
