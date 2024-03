0304-P6997

A single-storey building with an enclosed courtyard, built in the late 18th century in the plaited style. The former wing overlooking the Tóth Árpád promenade was destroyed in the siege of 1944-1945 and replaced by a modern glass-walled building. The palace houses the offices of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Budapest-Estergom and the Archbishop's residence.