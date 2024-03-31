Previous
0331-P-768 by borof
Photo 2282

0331-P-768

Cabo da Roca is the westernmost point of the European continent.

I finished posting the old pictures with this picture because it arrived from Portugal on the repaired camera, so I will start next month with it.

31st March 2024 31st Mar 24

borof

ace
@borof
I got my first camera when I was 12 years old. I've been taking pictures ever since, with varying intensity. First on B&W film, then...
625% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise