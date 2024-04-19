Previous
0419-F4536V by borof
Photo 2301

0419-F4536V

Forest mushrooms. Be careful, not all of them are edible!
19th April 2024

borof

ace
@borof
I got my first camera when I was 12 years old. I've been taking pictures ever since, with varying intensity. First on B&W film, then...
Corinne C ace
What a harvest!
April 26th, 2024  
