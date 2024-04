0424-F4644V

A glass window in the staircase of the Saint Elizabeth School in Esztergom. The picture shows the Knight King Szent László of Árpádházi. László I or Szent László was king of Hungary from 1077 and also king of Croatia from 1091 until his death in 1095. He was the second son of King Béla I and Queen Richeza. He is credited with consolidating the protection of private property. He was canonized in 1192 and is also called the "athlete of God" because of his exceptional physique.