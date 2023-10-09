Previous
Elgar by brrjhn
2 / 365

Elgar

Sculpture of composer Elgar in the precincts of Hereford Cathedral.
9th October 2023 9th Oct 23

BJ Wales

@brrjhn
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise