Beach by brrjhn
Beach

Welsh beach in July, a bit overcrowded I know, but there were plenty of surfers in the sea. At high tide this beach almost totally disappears.
20th October 2023 20th Oct 23

BJ Wales

@brrjhn
I live in South East Wales. I have cameras but tend to use a smartphone most of the time as it's less conspicuous.
