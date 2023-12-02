Previous
Next
416 by brrjhn
31 / 365

416

Santas according to the organisers. Monmouth's annual Santa Fun Run. Starts and finishes on the old bridge which is 730 years older than the new bridge.
2nd December 2023 2nd Dec 23

BJ Wales

@brrjhn
I live in South East Wales. I have cameras but tend to use a smartphone most of the time as it's less conspicuous.
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise