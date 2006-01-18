Sign up
Photo 2
119 LAST EVENING SUN SET-001
18th January 2006
18th Jan 06
2
0
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6653
photos
93
followers
113
following
1095% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
KODAK CX7430 ZOOM DIGITAL CAMERA
Taken
18th January 2006 7:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
moni kozi
ace
Beautiful!
August 24th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful tones .
August 24th, 2021
