Decoration 11

I'm posting early as to morrow is another busy day. Grace and I are going to Toronto to visit the Eaton's Center for our yearly Christmas visit,

Some of you might've seen this Christmas ornament over the years, but I like it so much that it finds another spot here on 365.

It's a horn of plenty. what are they you ask. well it could be choir of little chipmunks or maybe Santa's helper. what I know for sure is, this horn is mighty heavy. it weighs almost four pounds. at Christmas time it decorates a wall in our hallway.