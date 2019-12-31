Previous
Next
Time saving Santa's computerized sorting machine by bruni
Photo 3400

Time saving Santa's computerized sorting machine

The 100-year-old tradition continued in downtown Toronto last Thursday, as Hudson's Bay unveiled its holiday windows along Queen Street West.

As per the Vice President of Visual Presentation for Hudson's Bay, this year's theme is all about Santa's Workshop, for instance sorting letters addressed to Santa, snow making and much, much more.

Come back and see tomorrow's window display.

This was actually the first window. I started yesterday from the back with a window close to the entrance of Hudson's Bay.

Children's wish letters arriving at the North Pole being fed into this computerized sorting machine. it separates the nice from the naughty children's letters and spews out a long list of the nice ones.

Oh btw look for my selfie.
31st December 2019 31st Dec 19

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. Our home is in Keswick, Ontario, very close...
931% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise