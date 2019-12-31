Time saving Santa's computerized sorting machine

The 100-year-old tradition continued in downtown Toronto last Thursday, as Hudson's Bay unveiled its holiday windows along Queen Street West.



As per the Vice President of Visual Presentation for Hudson's Bay, this year's theme is all about Santa's Workshop, for instance sorting letters addressed to Santa, snow making and much, much more.



Come back and see tomorrow's window display.



This was actually the first window. I started yesterday from the back with a window close to the entrance of Hudson's Bay.



Children's wish letters arriving at the North Pole being fed into this computerized sorting machine. it separates the nice from the naughty children's letters and spews out a long list of the nice ones.



