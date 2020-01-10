Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3412
Seeing through frosted sliding doors
Today, Friday 5 degrees Celsius, potential record downpours for the weekend, foggy. Saturday 6 degrees and rain and Sunday minus 2 degrees and rain and so it'll continue.
Picture from January 8th
10th January 2020
10th Jan 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. Our home is in Keswick, Ontario, very close...
5864
photos
84
followers
97
following
934% complete
View this month »
3405
3406
3407
3408
3409
3410
3411
3412
Latest from all albums
3406
1599
3407
3408
3409
3410
3411
3412
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot A2200
Taken
8th January 2020 12:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rain
,
fog
,
frost
,
pics_by_bruni
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close