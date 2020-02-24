Sign up
Photo 3456
One two and three candles
I've tried to come up with a low key picture for2020. I edit my picture in picasa but find it a bit limited.
Any suggestions you might have are always appreciated.
24th February 2020
24th Feb 20
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. Our home is in Keswick, Ontario, very close...
5922
photos
86
followers
102
following
3449
3450
3451
3452
3453
3454
3455
3456
3450
3451
3452
3453
3454
3455
1613
3456
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot A2200
Taken
21st February 2020 6:05pm
Tags
blackandwhite
,
lowkey
,
candle-holder
,
theme-blackwhite
,
pics_by_bruni
,
for2020
,
bw-50
haskar
ace
Great light and details
February 24th, 2020
