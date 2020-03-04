Previous
Next
I've done my best but didn't get anywhere by bruni
Photo 3463

I've done my best but didn't get anywhere

Over the last couple of days I've spent my spare time trying to get this calendar up. I managed to crop it a bit but can't find where and how to write on the top left side of the picture.
I couldn't get the short list to work for us and Picasa, which I usually use, wouldn't open and I might have lost it all together. I tried a few other apps which let me enhance the picture or even write on it, but when I uploaded same picture it all disappeared on me.

If anyone of you has any ideas what else I could try, please let me know.
your comments and favorites are always very much appreciated .
4th March 2020 4th Mar 20

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. Our home is in Keswick, Ontario, very close...
948% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise