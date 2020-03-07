Previous
Next
Purple Irish Shamrock by bruni
Photo 3468

Purple Irish Shamrock

We have three of this size plants in summer along the our walkway

For the rainbow challenge.

Early upload as I'm going to go up north to visited my son and family.
7th March 2020 7th Mar 20

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. Our home is in Keswick, Ontario, very close...
950% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise