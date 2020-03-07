Sign up
Photo 3468
Purple Irish Shamrock
We have three of this size plants in summer along the our walkway
For the rainbow challenge.
Early upload as I'm going to go up north to visited my son and family.
7th March 2020
7th Mar 20
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. Our home is in Keswick, Ontario, very close...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
8th August 2019 7:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
flower
,
irish_shamrock
,
pics_by_bruni
,
rainbow2020
