Photo 3478
One out of many
When we were at my daughter-in-law's birthday party I had the opportunity to take a few pictures of her birthday bouquet.
17th March 2020
bruni
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. Our home is in Keswick, Ontario, very close...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
7th March 2020 5:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
orange
,
lily
,
pics_by_bruni
,
rainbow2020
Jane Anderson
ace
Gorgeous!
March 17th, 2020
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely ...
March 17th, 2020
bep
Beautiful orange lily.
March 17th, 2020
