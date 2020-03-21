Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3482
3rd week for purple
21st March 2020
21st Mar 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. Our home is in Keswick, Ontario, very close...
5956
photos
86
followers
100
following
953% complete
View this month »
3475
3476
3477
3478
3479
3480
3481
3482
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS DIGITAL REBEL XS
Taken
20th June 2010 7:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
orchid
,
purpel
,
pics_by_bruni
,
rainbow2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a pretty shot, Bruni.
March 21st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close