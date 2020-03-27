Previous
Always good the 2nd time around by bruni
Photo 3488

Always good the 2nd time around

I posted this flower in the previous rainbow theme, but it's not so easy to find blue ones.
I can't even go to the stores or nurseries to look for one to photograph.

We're not in lock down, but staying home.
bruni
Diana ace
Beautiful shot and lovely light.
March 27th, 2020  
bep
Beautiful capture, nice shadows on the wall.
March 27th, 2020  
