Photo 3488
Always good the 2nd time around
I posted this flower in the previous rainbow theme, but it's not so easy to find blue ones.
I can't even go to the stores or nurseries to look for one to photograph.
We're not in lock down, but staying home.
27th March 2020
27th Mar 20
2
0
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. Our home is in Keswick, Ontario, very close...
5964
photos
88
followers
102
following
955% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE V1003 ZOOM DIGIT...
Taken
29th March 2010 5:09pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
blue
,
flower
,
pics_by_bruni
,
rainbow2020
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot and lovely light.
March 27th, 2020
bep
Beautiful capture, nice shadows on the wall.
March 27th, 2020
