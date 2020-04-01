Sign up
Photo 3493
I hope this message comes across
Last time Hans and I walked around Fairy Lake I found one of these stones on the ground near a tree and on top of a bench. of course I had to take a shot of them.
1st April 2020
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. Our home is in Keswick, Ontario, very close...
Tags
red
,
blue
,
pics_by_bruni
,
sixws-103
,
message_on_a_stone
