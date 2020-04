Snowflakes against the red roofed birdhouse

We had frost again this morning. minus 5 degree Celsius/ 23 degree Fahrenheit. then snow. a bit later sunshine, then it became cloudy. next minute lovely snow flakes glistening in the sun.

One wonders if the buds of the lilac tree as well as the first daffodils in my garden can withstand these temperatures.



Update on the storm: we experienced the terrible strong winds and I saw on the interne the damage of fallen trees, etc.. we're lucky, we had no power outages.