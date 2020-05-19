Sign up
Photo 3542
Garden and Tool sheds
My husband used to be a contractor and so you can imagen how many tools he has in the larger shed. the other one holds his beer fridge, birdseeds and manly garden tools and of course a snow blower.
19th May 2020
19th May 20
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6042
photos
91
followers
105
following
970% complete
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE V1003 ZOOM DIGIT...
Taken
19th May 2009 5:10pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
sheds
,
pics_by_bruni
,
mayhalf20
