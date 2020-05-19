Previous
Next
Garden and Tool sheds by bruni
Photo 3542

Garden and Tool sheds

My husband used to be a contractor and so you can imagen how many tools he has in the larger shed. the other one holds his beer fridge, birdseeds and manly garden tools and of course a snow blower.
19th May 2020 19th May 20

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
970% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise