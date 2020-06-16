Sign up
Photo 3571
Unknown flower in a flower display
When I took this picture I didn't see the form of a ring in the center. it's a very tiny flower.
I'll be out most of the day. will view your pictures later.
16th June 2020
16th Jun 20
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
2nd June 2020 1:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
flowers
,
pics_by_bruni
,
theme-botanical
,
sixws-120
