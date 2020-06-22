Previous
Next
On the lookout by bruni
Photo 3577

On the lookout

22nd June 2020 22nd Jun 20

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
980% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shot and great light, love the way the heron seems to be stalking.
June 22nd, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Beautiful capture! On the lookout for fish!
June 22nd, 2020  
Allison Williams ace
Vert artistic photo, Bruni! Your skill and art have really matured since I first “met” you!
June 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise