Photo 3577
On the lookout
22nd June 2020
22nd Jun 20
bruni
bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
lake
heron
pics_by_bruni
30dayswild2020
Diana
Lovely shot and great light, love the way the heron seems to be stalking.
June 22nd, 2020
marlboromaam
Beautiful capture! On the lookout for fish!
June 22nd, 2020
Allison Williams
Vert artistic photo, Bruni! Your skill and art have really matured since I first “met” you!
June 22nd, 2020
