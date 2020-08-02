Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3616
A Rose of Sharon bush..
..hanging down due to the thunderstorm and heavy winds. too much rain, but I think the flowers will love it and be prettier when the sun comes out again.....not until Wednesday. everyday it's suppose to rain.
2nd August 2020
2nd Aug 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6188
photos
94
followers
111
following
990% complete
View this month »
3609
3610
3611
3612
3613
3614
3615
3616
Latest from all albums
1708
3613
3614
1709
3615
1710
3616
1711
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS DIGITAL REBEL XS
Taken
2nd August 2020 1:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
of
,
pink
,
rose
,
sharon
,
pics_by_bruni
Jean
ace
Yes, looking a little bedraggled.
August 2nd, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Although we do not like it ,the plants will benefit from being rehydrated and will soon perk up !!
August 2nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close