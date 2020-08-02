Previous
A Rose of Sharon bush.. by bruni
Photo 3616

A Rose of Sharon bush..

..hanging down due to the thunderstorm and heavy winds. too much rain, but I think the flowers will love it and be prettier when the sun comes out again.....not until Wednesday. everyday it's suppose to rain.
2nd August 2020 2nd Aug 20

bruni

@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
Jean ace
Yes, looking a little bedraggled.
August 2nd, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Although we do not like it ,the plants will benefit from being rehydrated and will soon perk up !!
August 2nd, 2020  
