Blythwood Park Outing by bruni
Photo 3634

Blythwood Park Outing

Our outing took us to Blythwood Park, the one with the many steps and like I mentioned before, this time we would count them. I was close with my estimate of 150 - 200 give of take. there are many different trails. we counted 263 steps. this includes some up and some down steps and long stretches in between with very steep upwards slopes. it's excellent exercise and I feel great afterwards. one has to be very conscious though at making quick decisions as to where to step to avoid tripping over tree roots, stones, gravel and other obstacles.

Oh btw for those of you who remember the inflatable ball between the grills. it's still there.
20th August 2020 20th Aug 20

bruni

Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful shot and great pov. Wow, that sounds like a lot of steps.
August 20th, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely scene
August 20th, 2020  
