Blythwood Park Outing

Our outing took us to Blythwood Park, the one with the many steps and like I mentioned before, this time we would count them. I was close with my estimate of 150 - 200 give of take. there are many different trails. we counted 263 steps. this includes some up and some down steps and long stretches in between with very steep upwards slopes. it's excellent exercise and I feel great afterwards. one has to be very conscious though at making quick decisions as to where to step to avoid tripping over tree roots, stones, gravel and other obstacles.



Oh btw for those of you who remember the inflatable ball between the grills. it's still there.