Staying in line - is it that good

Instead of seeing so many stores closing, it's good to see a new one opened up and people standing in line while the service guy fills up the empty spaces. it's quite unique. you pay by credit card and then select the piece of your choice and watch the wheels turning. your selection comes up automatically, a slot opens and you take your purchase out and bingo, there you have it.

we haven't tried it yet. we heard the cakes are suppose to be delicious ...for 10.00 Can Dollar a piece they should be.



Your mall might already have this type of shopping, but ours is new.