A view from top to bottom by bruni
A view from top to bottom

Enjoying the beautiful fall colors from top of the ravine having a look down to a walkway at Edwards Garden in Toronto.
When Grace and I pick this place for our outing, I usually refer to it as "walking under the tall trees".
9th October 2020 9th Oct 20

bruni

@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto.
Lesley Wright ace
Beautiful colours
October 9th, 2020  
Diana ace
This is such a wonderful capture Bruni, the colours are amazing.
October 9th, 2020  
Lin ace
Instant fav - beautiful!
October 9th, 2020  
Fisher Family
More stunning autumn colours - fav!

Ian
October 9th, 2020  
Dee L. ace
Pretty shot.
October 9th, 2020  
