Photo 3684
A view from top to bottom
Enjoying the beautiful fall colors from top of the ravine having a look down to a walkway at Edwards Garden in Toronto.
When Grace and I pick this place for our outing, I usually refer to it as "walking under the tall trees".
9th October 2020
9th Oct 20
5
4
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto.
6272
photos
89
followers
111
following
1009% complete
3677
3678
3679
3680
3681
3682
3683
3684
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
7th October 2020 2:49pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
trees
,
view
,
fall
,
fall-colors
,
theme-season
,
pics_by_bruni
Lesley Wright
ace
Beautiful colours
October 9th, 2020
Diana
ace
This is such a wonderful capture Bruni, the colours are amazing.
October 9th, 2020
Lin
ace
Instant fav - beautiful!
October 9th, 2020
Fisher Family
More stunning autumn colours - fav!
Ian
October 9th, 2020
Dee L.
ace
Pretty shot.
October 9th, 2020
