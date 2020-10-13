Previous
Something else for a change by bruni
Photo 3688

Something else for a change

Now you know, don't throw away your used masks. this picture came over the internet and I borrowed it.
13th October 2020 13th Oct 20

bruni

@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
Bep
That's really something else, Bruni!
October 13th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Oh my gosh! That's amazing!
October 13th, 2020  
