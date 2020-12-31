Previous
Next
Golden sunset by bruni
Photo 3767

Golden sunset

Tomorrow has the first blank square on a 365's monthly calendar. Fill it with a beautiful picture.


Happy New Year and all the Best for 2021.
31st December 2020 31st Dec 20

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
1032% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
December 31st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise