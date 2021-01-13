Previous
No news about Eddie

The ice is slowly taking over. there're only a few ducks left and Eddie the Mandarin duck isn't among them. I can't find any news. maybe tomorrow when we get our local newspaper,

This picture was taken from a bridge where you see a bit of the top railing.
