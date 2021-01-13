Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3780
No news about Eddie
The ice is slowly taking over. there're only a few ducks left and Eddie the Mandarin duck isn't among them. I can't find any news. maybe tomorrow when we get our local newspaper,
This picture was taken from a bridge where you see a bit of the top railing.
13th January 2021
13th Jan 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6377
photos
96
followers
116
following
1035% complete
View this month »
3773
3774
3775
3776
3777
3778
3779
3780
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
12th January 2021 11:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ducks
,
ice
,
lake
,
fairy
,
pics_by_bruni
,
mandarin-duck-eddie
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close