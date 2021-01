Don't know if the lake is still safe.

We've 40 degree Fahrenheit - 4.44 degree Celsius. the now on top of our deck roof overhang is slowly sliding off and I can see the water drops falling down. the young fellow next door brought his fish hut off the lake late last night and it's now again in his back yard. Note the sign on the door, lol.

I think it's a good idea he brought it in. better safe than sorry.



I took the picture of the fish hut Dec. 15 2020 before he took it out on the frozen lake.