My first spring flowers in the garden and we had snow this morning

I finally spotted these two flowers a day ago. so Spring has officially arrived, but then we had snow overnight. the wind was hauling so much that I woke up a few times during last night. it's still cold today, but at least the sun is shining.



The reason I'm late with posting is because we went out of town this morning to a place where I finally got an appointment to get vaccinated.

when Hans had his shot in town, I wasn't ready for it. I thought I could live without it.

In town they were booked until after July, so we drove 1 1/2 hour to a small place and didn't have to wait too long for my turn.

On the way back, we stopped at a nursery and bought me some spring flowers. there's not a vase left in the house.